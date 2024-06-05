All hail Phoenix: America’s king of the robo-taxi

PHOENIX—While on vacation, Catherine Brist and her husband rode to breakfast in a driverless car, rolling to the beat of electronic dance music.

They had an escape plan. The couple brought along a hefty marble spoon rest, shaped like a fish and borrowed from their Airbnb. They figured they could bust open a window if the tech taxi went haywire. They didn’t need it.

After a couple of driverless rides, Brist said she has become “very pro-robot car." Having no human driver means “nobody is trying to pitch me a weird business," said the 34-year-old Ph.D. student from New York City.

The Phoenix area is home to the largest autonomous-vehicle operation in the world, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is a proud booster. Driverless vehicles are great for traveling incognito, especially on dates, said Gallego, who is single. “When you’re mayor you never know if someone may recognize you or not," she said.

The mayor learned who was in charge during a driverless trip to a news conference.

“I unbuckled early to make sure people weren’t waiting, and the vehicle stopped," Gallego said. “A voice came in to be like telling me that you have to remain buckled to be in a Waymo."

Waymo One is an app-based ride service similar to Uber—except nobody’s behind the wheel. The app logs tens of thousands of rides every week in the Phoenix metropolitan region, the company said. The company also operates in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Waymo, a subsidiary of Google’s parent-company Alphabet, says its driverless cars are safer. There is no risk of getting a lead-footed flesh-and-blood driver or one who has been drinking between calls. Yet, as with all man-made machinery, the risk isn’t zero. This year, a Waymo vehicle collided with a cyclist in San Francisco, causing minor injuries. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the company’s safety record. Waymo said the cyclist was initially obscured, and the car didn’t have enough time to avoid the collision. The company said it was cooperating in the investigation.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands wanted to try the driverless experience during a visit to Arizona last year. His security team wasn’t going to take any chances and went on a test drive first. When it was the prime minister’s turn, one agent rode in the front seat. A car followed with another agent behind the wheel.

Dirk Janssen, the Dutch Consul General in San Francisco, helped organize the ride and acknowledged feeling only a little nervous when the car began to drive away with the prime minister. He had already entrusted Waymo with VIPs in San Francisco.

“If I put my kids in it," Janssen said, “we can put the prime minister in it as well."

The prime minister appeared to enjoy the ride. “Wow, it’s driving," Rutte said in a video from the trip. “It’s totally crazy."

Phoenix officials pitch Waymo’s driverless transportation as a boon for businesses interested in locating operations in the area. During visits to potential sites by out-of-towners, members of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council ask if they want to ride on a Waymo from the airport.

For many people, the Waymo ride is the first thing they chat about, said Chris Camacho, head of the economic council. People love not having to make small talk, he said.

Christine Bustamante, a site consultant for companies seeking to expand, visited Phoenix this year and said she enjoyed riding in a Waymo so much she plans to use them for every ride when she visits.

“I was just mesmerized," she said. "The wheel was turning, and nobody was there."

Even so, Bustamante said, her clients make their decisions based on affordable real-estate prices, a suitable labor force and a business friendly environment—not who or what is behind the wheel.

Meghan Alfonso, the CEO of events-planning company Girl About Town, said her staff typically recommend Waymo travel for small bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Women tend to appreciate not having an unknown person ferrying them late at night, especially after a night of drinking, she said, and men like the freedom to be loud or curse in the car.

One group was scolded for trying to squeeze too many riders into their Waymo. A voice came through the speaker, yelled and left without them, Alfonso said. Riders also complain about the cars sticking to the speed limits, she said.

Chris Bonelli, a spokesman for Waymo, said company vehicles adhere to speed limits, require seat belts and don’t allow overcrowding.

Paul Cronin, a 60-year-old Scottsdale, Ari., resident, said that seeing driverless Waymo vehicles driving around the area makes him feel as if the future has arrived.

Yet, Cronin doesn’t see himself riding in one. “I don’t even like to get in airplanes," he said. “I don’t like to not have control."

Write to Eliza Collins at eliza.collins@wsj.com