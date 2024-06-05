All hail Phoenix: America’s king of the robo-taxi

Waymo, a subsidiary of Google’s parent-company Alphabet, says its driverless cars are safer. There is no risk of getting a lead-footed flesh-and-blood driver or one who has been drinking between calls. Yet, as with all man-made machinery, the risk isn’t zero. This year, a Waymo vehicle collided with a cyclist in San Francisco, causing minor injuries. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the company’s safety record. Waymo said the cyclist was initially obscured, and the car didn’t have enough time to avoid the collision. The company said it was cooperating in the investigation.