All Hong Kongers to undergo three rounds of compulsory virus tests: Carrie Lam

All Hong Kongers to undergo three rounds of compulsory virus tests: Carrie Lam

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
1 min read . 04:36 PM IST AFP

  • Those who do not take the universal test will be held liable

All of Hong Kong's population must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing, the city's leader said Tuesday, as she confirmed that mainland Chinese officials were now coordinating the response to the financial hub's worst outbreak.

"Those who do not take the universal test will be held liable," chief executive Carrie Lam said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

