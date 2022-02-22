All Hong Kongers to undergo three rounds of compulsory virus tests: Carrie Lam

All Hong Kongers to undergo three rounds of compulsory virus tests: Carrie Lam1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
- Those who do not take the universal test will be held liable
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All of Hong Kong's population must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing, the city's leader said Tuesday, as she confirmed that mainland Chinese officials were now coordinating the response to the financial hub's worst outbreak.
All of Hong Kong's population must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing, the city's leader said Tuesday, as she confirmed that mainland Chinese officials were now coordinating the response to the financial hub's worst outbreak.
"Those who do not take the universal test will be held liable," chief executive Carrie Lam said.
"Those who do not take the universal test will be held liable," chief executive Carrie Lam said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!