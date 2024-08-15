‘All men are potential rapists’: Bengali actress sparks controversy with social media post amid Kolkata rape-murder case

  • Gulshanara Khatun faced criticism for her Facebook post claiming 'All men are potential rapists' following the death of a doctor in Kolkata. Fellow actors and digital creators disagreed, emphasizing the need for equal legal protection for all genders.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated15 Aug 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Kolkata rape-murder case: Bengali actress sparks controversy with social media post (AFP photo)
Kolkata rape-murder case: Bengali actress sparks controversy with social media post (AFP photo)

Actress Gulshanara Khatun has stirred controversy on social media for her remarks after the tragic death of a postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and later found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates

Taking to Facebook, she wrote, “Yes I Believe that "ALL MEN ARE POTENTIAL RAPISTS"... I Repeat... I shout.... Feel free to unfriend yourself...” In her post, she agreed with and shared a blog written by Annette in Africa, who expressed her views "All men are potential rapists."

Khatun in her post also added, “AS ALREADY STARTED GETTING RAPE THREAT and CALLS FROM (GOOD FRIENDS) ADDING...A rapist is a man. A 'male' is not a rapist."

Also Read | Kolkata rape, murder: Autopsy report hints at multiple 'sexual assaults'

However, her comments sparked outrage and many from the fraternity itself slammed her for her comments. Digital Creator Indrajit Lahiri commented saying, “While I strongly condemn what has been done, lady, this statement of yours is so very wrong on so so many grounds. Now, I say... feel free to unfriend/ troll/ curse me, if you or anybody wishes.”

Also Read | 'I feel it': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata rape case protests

Actress Rupanjana Mitra added, “This statement of yours shows your anger which must be having a history of your own!! Kintu tai bole tumi eta bolte parona. Wishing you a speedy recovery!”

Also Read | Vandalism, tear gas: 10 things that dominated Kolkata rape case protest march

Actor Monojit Roy, “Gulshanara Khatun Not all men are rapists; in fact, men can also suffer from humiliation and sexual assault, just like women. Unfortunately, in our country, the legal system often seems to favor women, leaving men without the same level of protection or support. This imbalance is further reflected in our media, where male abuse is frequently dismissed or portrayed as a joke. It's crucial that we recognize the need for equal legal protection and societal support for all victims, regardless of gender.”

Digital creator Ipshita Sengupta wrote, “The rage is justified, the statement; absolutely not. I hope you this subsides soon. All men is a very wrong statement, there are men who make us feel safe and do not objectify us. Let's not make them lose. Take care”

First Published:15 Aug 2024, 01:22 PM IST
HomeNews‘All men are potential rapists’: Bengali actress sparks controversy with social media post amid Kolkata rape-murder case

