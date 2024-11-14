Delhi School Closure News: Primary schools shut, classes shifted online as pollution remains ‘severe’

Delhi School Closure News: Due to rising pollution levels in Delhi and air quality index reaching ‘severe’ level for a second consecutive day, the Delhi government has decided to close all primary schools in the national capital and shift classes to online mode, until further directions, announced Chief Minister Atishi.

“Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions,” Atishi announced in a post on social media X.

The decision to close all schools up to Class 5 and shift classes online has been taken after the central pollution watchdog imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR, banning all construction and demolition activities and restricting the entry of certain vehicles in Delhi.

The restrictions to prevent air quality in Delhi to get worse will come into force from 8 am Friday, November 15, until further notification.

Under the GRAP III curbs, all construction and demolition activities will be banned until further guidelines and entry of certain vehicles into Delhi shall be restricted.

From tomorrow, all Inter-State buses from NCR states – except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses – will be prohibited from entering Delhi. All Inter-State buses from NCR states other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel will not be allowed to enter Delhi – these exclude buses/tempo travelers operated with All India Tourist PermiN.

Construction and demolition activities shall, however, be permitted for projects hospitals, health care facilities, national security, defence related activities, projects of national importance, water supply projects, public infrastructure projects such as work on highways, roads etc.