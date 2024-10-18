All Supreme Court cases to be live-streamed? App beta version being considered

All Supreme Court cases to be live-streamed? In a big move, the Supreme Court is discussing live-streaming of all matters being heard in the top court. To facilitate live-streaming of all cases, beta version of an app is being tested, according to a report in Bar & Bench.
Though Constitution Bench matters have been live-streamed since 2022, this is the first time daily hearings are being considered for regular live streaming.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added
