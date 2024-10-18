Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / All Supreme Court cases to be live-streamed? App beta version being considered
BREAKING NEWS

All Supreme Court cases to be live-streamed? App beta version being considered

Livemint

  • Supreme Court mooting live-streaming of all matters; beta version of app being tested

Mint Image

All Supreme Court cases to be live-streamed? In a big move, the Supreme Court is discussing live-streaming of all matters being heard in the top court. To facilitate live-streaming of all cases, beta version of an app is being tested, according to a report in Bar & Bench.

Though Constitution Bench matters have been live-streamed since 2022, this is the first time daily hearings are being considered for regular live streaming.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.