All vehicles have to be electric beyond 2030: Delhi minister on EV Policy 2.0
Kailash Gahlot said, ‘When increasing fleet size, there are specific targets for EV induction. We are now at 10% EVs of the total vehicles in Delhi’
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday that the Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0 is the final one which aims to target commercial vehicles to reduce pollution in the capital city. Kailash Gahlot said all vehicles have to be electric beyond 2030.
