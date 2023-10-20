All vehicles have to be electric beyond 2030: Delhi minister on EV Policy 2.0

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday that the Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0 is the final one which aims to target commercial vehicles to reduce pollution in the capital city. Kailash Gahlot said all vehicles have to be electric beyond 2030. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Kailash Gahlot said, “When increasing fleet size, there are specific targets for EV induction. We are now at 10 per cent EVs of the total vehicles in Delhi."

Last month, speaking about the Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0, Kailash Gahlot had said that the Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0 will look at incentivising retrofitting of vehicles considering its high cost. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy-2020 expired on August 8 this year and the government had said that the subsidy being given under it would continue till a new policy gets notified. Today, Kailash Gahlot said this was the final policy.

"We are moving a cabinet note and it should be finalised within this week. The existing policy will be extended for six months or until the new policy is notified," Kailash Gahlot said.

Explaining more about the policy, Kailash Gahlot said, “People want to convert their IC [internal combustion] engines into electric ones. The process is expensive. For converting a normal Gypsy, it takes almost ₹5-6 lakh, which is on the higher side. We will look at how to incentivise it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi minister noted that last-mile connectivity is another focus for the government.

"We have floated a tender for deploying 3,000 e-scooters and e-cycles to strengthen last-mile connectivity. In the first phase, 1,500 such vehicles will be stationed at metro stations. We are starting the project in Dwarka on a pilot basis," he added.

In the second phase, he said, 750 more vehicles will be introduced and stationed. Phase three will be the final phase in which the remaining 750 vehicles will be introduced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

