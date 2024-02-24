It's family property if husband buys it in wife's name: Allahabad HC
While delivering the verdict in the came on February 15, Justice ArunKumar Singh Deshwal said it is common and natural for Hindu husbands to purchase properties in the name of their wives
The Allahabad High Court held that property purchased by husband in the name of wife, who is homemaker and has no independent source of income, is a family property, Live Law reported on Saturday. The court said this while hearing a case involving a son's claim for declaration of co-ownership of deceased father's property.