Alliance Air pilots back to work after airlines' warning on strike1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Sources said the Alliance Air airline has issued notices to the striking pilots and has also asked them to join back for duty. At least 70 flights were affected due to the strike by the pilots on Tuesday.
A section of Alliance Air pilots on Wednesday called off the two-day strike and resumed work, a senior airline official said. Around 70-80 pilots went on strike to protest against the non-restoration of salaries to the pre-Covid level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues.
