A section of Alliance Air pilots on Wednesday called off the two-day strike and resumed work, a senior airline official said. Around 70-80 pilots went on strike to protest against the non-restoration of salaries to the pre-Covid level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues.

Speaking to PTI, Alliance Air CEO Vineet Sood said that pilots have come back to work, but negotiations are still going on with the pilots regarding the issues raised by them.

On Tuesday, sources said the airline has issued notices to the striking pilots and has also asked them to join back for duty. At least 70 flights were affected due to the strike by the pilots on Tuesday.

State-owned Alliance Air, which was earlier part of the now-privatized Air India, has around 200 pilots and operates about 130 flights per day.

It is pertinent to note that Alliance Air airline's pilots had been demanding the restoration of salaries to the pre-Covid level for the past few months. They went on a strike in September 2023 which prompted delays and cancellation of flights.

Separately, pilots of German airline Lufthansa also went on strike over pay issues during the same time period. The pilots staged a one-day strike to press their demands for better pay and conditions at Germany's biggest carrier.

The pilots' salaries were cut by 60% in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and till now, the pay has not been fully restored.

Alliance Air operates ATR planes. It connects 48 destinations within India with 100 departures per day. Pre-Covid, the airline was flying to 62 destinations. The carrier has 18 ATR 72-600 aircraft in service.

(With PTI inputs)