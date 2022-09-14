The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved the allotment of Economically Backward Class (EWS) flats constructed at Jailorwala Bagh and Ashok Vihar under an in-situ slum rehabilitation project. The approval of the allotment of EWS flats will benefit more than 1,640 households.

The decision to allot EWS flats constructed at Jailorwala Bagh and Ashok Vihar was taken in a meeting chaired by Lt Governor VK Saxena, who is also the Chairman of DDA.

In a statement, the DDA said, "As per decision taken by the Authority, eligible JJ dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh are to be shifted to 1,675 built up EWS flats near JJ cluster on payment of ₹1,71,000 (including ₹30,000 as maintenance charges for five years)."

Eligible households will be allotted these EWS flats through draw of lots. After rehabilitation of the eligible households of JJ cluster Jailorwala Bagh, the land so vacated measuring approximately 11,129 sqm will be disposed of by DDA through auction.

Pre-determined rates (PDRs) for allotment of land to transport traders at IFC Holambi Kalan, Narela have also been approved. The approval will now be sent to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry for final approval and notification.

Apart from the pre-determined rates, the DDA has also approved fixation of rates for calculating conversion charges from leasehold to freehold for commercial and industrial properties, and fixation of land rates for calculating conversion charges from leasehold to freehold in respect of area under multi-level parking for the year 2022-23, the statement said.

Ten per cent increase in land rates for calculating conversation charges from leasehold to freehold in respect of commercial and industrial properties and multilevel parking for the year 2022-23 has been approved. The final will only be given by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The DDA has been asked to "re-examine the increase in rates of additional FAR (floor area ratio) and use conversion charges proposed by them and come up in the next meeting with more details."

The DDA has allowed extension of time, beyond July 31, 2020 for depositing balance cost of flats with applicable interest in respect of EWS flats at Shivaji Marg. The DDA had allotted 772 EWS flats at Shivaji Marg under DDA Housing Scheme 2014.

Upon receiving various representations from the allottees alleging higher cost of these flats in comparison to that mentioned in the brochure of the scheme, many allottees approached the Delhi High Court challenging cost of the flats.

Some of them subsequently sought permission of the court to allow them to deposit amount as demanded by the DDA, after expiry of the last date, the statement said.

(With agency inputs)