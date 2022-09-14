Allotment of EWS flats constructed at Jailorwala Bagh approved2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 10:33 PM IST
- The approval of the allotment of EWS flats will benefit more than 1,640 households
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved the allotment of Economically Backward Class (EWS) flats constructed at Jailorwala Bagh and Ashok Vihar under an in-situ slum rehabilitation project. The approval of the allotment of EWS flats will benefit more than 1,640 households.