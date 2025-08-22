'Allow me to be nostalgic...': Credit war between Mamata and BJP ahead of PM Modi's launch of Kolkata metro

‘Allow me to be nostalgic…’: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Friday, taking a veiled dig at the BJP, and went on to say that during her tenure as India's Railway Minister, she had " drawn the blueprints, arranged the funds, initiated the works and ensured that the different ends of Kolkata ( Joka, Garia, Airport, Sector V, etc) were connected by an intra- city Metro grid."

The West Bengal CM's comments on X come as PM Modi is set to inaugurate new stretches of the Kolkata metro on Friday, including the metro services connecting the Kolkata Aiport.

Mamata Banerjee has decided to skip the inauguration of the three new Kolkata Metro stretches that the Prime Minister will unveil, reported PTI.

Kolkata Airport metro inauguration today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 13.61 km-long metro network in Kolkata, marking the first time in 41 years that the city's metro services will directly connect the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport with the rest of the city.

The three new metro stretches include the Green Line connecting Sealdah to Esplanade, the Yellow Line connecting Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar ( Airport metro), and the Orange Line which will connect the Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro station to Beleghata.

He will also lay the foundation of 7.2-km elevated Kona Expressway worth over ₹1,200 crore, which is expected to enhance connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata.