All-party meeting: Mallikarjun Kharge affirms Opposition's stand, ‘With government in the moment of crisis’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reacted after the all-party meeting on Thursday. He said that the Opposition is with the government in this moment of crisis while referring to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Ceasefire Violations along the LoC.
“In the moment of crisis, we are with government,” PTI quoted Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.
After the success of Operation Sindoor, the government called an all-party meeting in which key leaders were briefed about the May 7 counter-terrorism action of centre against Pakistan.
