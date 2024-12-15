Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 13 2024 15:59:53
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,681.95 4.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.95 -1.26%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,273.35 0.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.15 2.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 357.30 0.52%
Business News/ News / Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Pushpa 2 actor seeks apology for theatre stampede, ‘have been there 30 times but...’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Pushpa 2 actor seeks apology for theatre stampede, ‘have been there 30 times but...’

1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Livemint

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Pushpa 2 actor was released from jail after he was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest film last week. He was released on interim bail by the Telangana High Court on Saturday morning.

Police alleged that Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's actions (actor) led to a Sandhya theatre incident. (PTI)Premium
Police alleged that Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's actions (actor) led to a Sandhya theatre incident. (PTI)

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Several stars from the cinema industry have met the Pushpa 2 The Rise actor Allu Arjun, day after he was released from Chanchlaguda Central Jail. Allu Arjun was arrested in Hyderadab in connection with Sandhya Theatre stampede during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2.

After being released from jail, Allu Arjun apologised for the theatre stampede incident which led to the death of a woman. He also claimed that he has no connection with the unfortunate accident. 

“We are extremely sorry for the family, it is purely accidental. I was inside the theatre watching the film with my family and the incident took place outside the theatre, It was purely of no direct connection to me. My love and respect to the family. I have been visiting the theatre for the last few years, I have been to the same place almost 30 times. Never has such a thing happened. It was purely accidental. I am extremely sorry for the accident that happened," India Today quoted Allu Arjun 

15 Dec 2024, 07:18:24 AM IST

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Diljit Dosanjh refers to Allu Arjun's Pushpa dialogue, but with a twist

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Diljit Dosanjh made a direct reference to Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's famous dialogue in his own way at his concert and said, "Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega".

15 Dec 2024, 07:12:09 AM IST

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Several actors meet Pushpa 2 actor after released from jail

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Several Tollywood actors met Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun after he was released from jail on Saturday.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue