LIVE UPDATES

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Pushpa 2 actor seeks apology for theatre stampede, ‘have been there 30 times but...’

1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2024, 07:18 AM IST

Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Pushpa 2 actor was released from jail after he was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest film last week. He was released on interim bail by the Telangana High Court on Saturday morning.