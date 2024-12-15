Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Several stars from the cinema industry have met the Pushpa 2 The Rise actor Allu Arjun, day after he was released from Chanchlaguda Central Jail. Allu Arjun was arrested in Hyderadab in connection with Sandhya Theatre stampede during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2.
After being released from jail, Allu Arjun apologised for the theatre stampede incident which led to the death of a woman. He also claimed that he has no connection with the unfortunate accident.
“We are extremely sorry for the family, it is purely accidental. I was inside the theatre watching the film with my family and the incident took place outside the theatre, It was purely of no direct connection to me. My love and respect to the family. I have been visiting the theatre for the last few years, I have been to the same place almost 30 times. Never has such a thing happened. It was purely accidental. I am extremely sorry for the accident that happened," India Today quoted Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Diljit Dosanjh made a direct reference to Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's famous dialogue in his own way at his concert and said, "Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega".
Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Several Tollywood actors met Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun after he was released from jail on Saturday.