Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun is in the limelight after his arrest on Friday and further developments that followed in connection with the death of a woman at ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ premiere show. Telangana High Court on Friday heard the case linked to the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre.
A large crowd had gathered at the movie hall on December 4 to see the actor. With massive gathering, much beyond the capacity of the theatre, chaos erupted and a 35-year-old woman, named Revathi, lost her life in the incident due to asphyxiation. At the same time, her nine-year-old son, Sri Teja, suffered injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital. Teja is undergoing treatment at Super Speciality Hospital
Allu Arjun approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR against him by the deceased's family. A case was registered against the actor, his security team and the theatre management, under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station.
According to police, neither the theatre management nor the actor's team intimated the authorities about the actor and his cast's visit. After Allu Arjun's arrest, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann said, "We are following the procedure," PTI reported.
In this case, the police apprehended three others, including M Sandeep, who is one of the owners of Sandhya Theatre. Senior manager M Nagaraju and lower balcony incharge Gandhakam Vijay Chander were the two others arrested earlier.
Pushpa 2 actor released on interim bail
Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Advocate Rajesh said, "Allu Arjun was brought before the court...His lawyer argued that Allu Arjun had no knowledge or intention to commit such offences. He said that the alleged offences mentioned in the FIR do not apply to the accused...," reported ANI.
Allu Arjun Arrest LIVE Updates: Pushpa 2 lead actor Allu Arjun is being shifted to Chanchalguda prison after being remanded to 14-day judicial custody, as per media reports.