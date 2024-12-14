Allu Arjun Arrest: Actor Sonu Sood has come out in support of Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2 actor got an interim bail in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere. The 51-year-old ‘Fateh’ actor suggested that the issue involving Allu Arjun's arrest, in connection with the death of a woman at the premiere event, has been resolved.

“I believe that the issue has been resolved now. It is said that 'all's well that ends well'. I want to congratulate him,” ANI quoted Sonu Sood as saying.

He further noted that he has worked with the Tollywood star earlier as he mentioned, "It is the life of an actor, ups and downs are there."

These remarks came hours after Telugu actor Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central jail on Saturday.

On Friday, a series of events unfolded that shocked the nation. The actor was arrested from his residence in Jubilee Hills on Friday morning, giving way to a day-long dramatic turn of events. A Hyderabad local court remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody and moved him to Chanchalguda prison. Seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the deceased's family, Allu Arjun approached Telangana High Court which granted him interim bail.

He was made to submit a personal bond of ₹50,000, but due to administrative delays he had to spend Friday night in the jail and was released on Saturday morning. Allu Arjun's lawyers called this “illegal detention” warned that the counsel will be taking legal steps against the authorities.

What Allu Arjun said after release? Allu Arjun thanked his fans and supporters and said, “I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate.”

He also offered condolences to the family over the “unfortunate incident,” adding he said," We are sorry for what happened," reported ANI.

The case pertains to death of a 35-year-old woman due to asphyxiation following stampede at Sandhya theatre during premiere show of Allu arjun starrer movie on December 4. The situation turned chaotic after large crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.

After the incident, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).