Allu Arjun, whose arrest set a series of events on Friday, reportedly ate rice and vegetable curry for dinner in jail and was treated as ‘special class prisoner’. Pushpa 2 actor was taken to Chanchalguda Central prison after Hyderabad's local court remanded him to 14-day custody.

The actor approached Telangana High Court to quash the FIR filed against him in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman during Premiere show of his movie at Sandhya theatre on December 4.

Granting relief, the High Court gave him interim bail and asked him to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 before release. However, Allu Arjun could only be released on Saturday morning due to administrative delays.

A senior official of the Telangana prisons department on Saturday said Allu Arjun was “quite normal” while in jail. The actor, who spent Friday night in jail, was shifted to the prison at 6.30 PM on December 13 and was released at 6.20 AM on the following day.

"He did not appear depressed. The dinner time is normally 5.30 pm. However, late admissions will also be served food. The actor had rice and vegetable curry, and he was treated as a special class prisoner as per the court's order," PTI quoted the official as saying.

Pushpa 2 actor was provided with a cot and a table and chair, as per the court's directives for separate class prisoners. The official added, “He did not ask the jail authorities any favours.”

Arjun's advocate Ashok Reddy had called the actor's detention “illegal.” Clarifying that Pushpa 2 star was not released despite the HC's order, the official said no prisoner will be released after 7 PM, as per the jail manual. He further informed that the actor was kept separately along with other accused. In exceptional cases, the release time can be extended up to 9:00 PM.