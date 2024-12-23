In a fresh trouble for Allu Arjun, Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad have issued a notice to Pushpa-2 actor asking him to appear before them for questioning amid the ongoing blame game over the death of a woman and severe injuries to a child in a stampede during the premiere of his film.

The actor has been asked to appear at 11am on Tuesday.

The development came a day after police officials claimed that a top Telugu actor did not leave the theater during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4 despite being told to do so in view of a stampede in which a woman died.

Showed a video which was made by police by collating footage, including from news channels and cell phone clips on the situation that prevailed when the stampede occurred, police said that it suggests the actor remained in the theatre till midnight.

Earlier in the day, the actor's legal team was seen entering his residence at Jubilee Hills.

In visuals circulating on the internet, a group of lawyers were seen entering Allu Arjun's home with bags and folders in hand.

On Sunday, six people, claiming to be members of Osmania University - Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) damaged flower pots and threw tomatoes at Arjun's residence.

They were arrested by police and produced before a local court which granted them bail on Monday.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy condemned the attack and directed the state DGP and the city police commissioner to be tough in maintaining law and order.

However, terming the incident a "complete failure of governance", BRS leader T Harish Rao slammed the government.

BJP Lok Sabha member D K Aruna claimed that four of those who indulged in vandalism belong to Kodangal. “This is leading to suspicion whether it was a Congress conspiracy,” she said.