Pushpa 2 stampede death case: Actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested in the Sandhya Theatre stampede death case, has been granted interim bail and will be released today. Here are 10 points to know in Pushpa 2 stampede death case story
Pushpa 2 stampede death case: Allu Arjun spent a night in Hyderabad jail even as Telangana High Court the actor an interim bail in connection with the death of a young woman during stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre. The woman's son was gravely injured in the incident in Hyderabad on December 4.2
The cine star, however, had to spend the night in jail as the authorities did not receive the bail order, officials have said. Allu Arjun is likely to be released today, Saturday (December 14), between 7-8 am.
Here are 10 points to know in Pushpa 2 stampede death case story:
Ashok Reddy, Allu Arjun's lawyer, has accused the Hyderabad jail authorities of “not complying" with the bail order granted to the 'Pushpa' star.
He said, “Order copy of the high court clearly directing the Superintendent of jail to release Allu Arjun forthwith and Superintendent has directed to ensure to release but despite the order...they are not releasing him."
The Sandhya Theatre incident took place on December 4, when Allu Arjun visited the theatre in Hyderabad for a screening of his new movie Pushpa 2. Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.
As a stampede due to the gathering of a large crowd to catch a glimpse of the actor claimed the life of a woman, police alleged that the actor's certain actions led to the death of 34-year-old Revathi.
"He came to the theatre, came out from the sunroof of his vehicle and started waving to the public gathered there. This gesture attracted a lot of the public towards the theatre's main gate. At the same time, his private security started pushing people to make way for his vehicle," the police said.
Police said, “His team was intimated to take him back citing a large public gathering but they didn't act on it and Allu Arjun was there inside the theatre for more than two hours. Therefore, it is clear that adequate police bandobast was in place, it was his actions which led to this unfortunate incident."
The high-profile arrest has, meanwhile, triggered a political slugfest with the BJP and BRS lashing out at the ruling Congress in Telangana.