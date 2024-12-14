Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for playing India's OG superhero ‘Shaktimaan’, has finally picked Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun to play the next Shaktimaan. Why? Because he has good looks and height. He had earlier rejected Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff as potential choices for the role of Shaktimaan.

Emphasising that he was not committing to anything, Mukesh Khanna said, “I think he [Allu Arjun] can be Shaktimaan. He has good looks and height.”

“I think I have to watch more Allu Arjun films. Also, let me go out on a limb and say that he has it in him to be Shaktimaan. I am not saying he is doing it or anything. I’m just suggesting that it would look good on him. He has the personality to pull it off,” he said. Also Read | Allu Arjun’s first reaction after release from Hyderabad jail, ‘will continue to...’

Speaking of Pushpa 2 and its impact on audiences, Mukesh Khanna said, “It won’t be achieved by just throwing around money, you can see how hard they worked to make it. I will only praise Pushpa 2 from the first frame; every frame speaks of how they did well. When you have conviction in yourself, you convince the audience itself. Forget the logic, it’s mindblowing.”

Mukesh Khanna recently took to his Instagram account to share a poster and announce the teaser video that gives a glimpse of Shaktimaan's comeback.

In the video, Shaktimaan is seen flying and landing in a school where he sings a song about freedom while looking at pictures of Indian freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Subhash Chandra Bose.