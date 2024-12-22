Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made BIG, explosive claims about Allu Arjun's presence at Hyderabad theatre during Pushpa 2 screening when a stampede-like situation killed a woman and gravely injured her son, who has suffered a brain damage. Revanth Reddy has said that Allu Arjun visited the theatre where Pushpa 2 was being screened despite police denying him permission. Allu Arjun has denied all allegations.

Revanth Reddy also charged that even after the death of a woman in a stampede, the actor did not leave the cinema hall, prompting the police to force him out.

Responding to the issue after AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi raised it in the Assembly, Reddy, referring to videos in circulation, found fault with Allu Arjun for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds in spite of the heavy crowd.

Revanth Reddy said the Hyderabad theatre management submitted a letter to the police on December 2, seeking security for the visit of top actors and others on December 4. The police had rejected the request, citing the fact that the theatre had only one entry and exit.

CM Revanth Reddy alleged that before entering the theatre and exiting, the actor stood through the sunroof of his car and waved to the crowds in a roadshow, leading to thousands of fans jostling to get a glimpse of him.

Revanth Reddy said there are several theatres at the locality and as the actor reached the area, his fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. The chief minister said Allu Arjun's private security pushed his fans, resulting in a stampede-like situation.

Even the theatre management did not allow police to meet Allu Arjun and request him to leave. The actor did not budge, the CM alleged. A senior police official, who then reached the spot, told the actor to leave the place immediately, failing which, he would have to be taken to the police station as the situation was out of control.

The senior official forced the actor out of the theatre. Even while leaving, the actor again waved to the crowd. “What type of person (the actor was),” Revanth Reddy asked.

Just as Revanth Reddy made explosive allegations on Allu Arjun, the Pushpa 2 actor hurriedly held press conference and refuted all allegations. He said the police cleared the way for him and he reached the theatre under their directions.

Allu Arjun also said that he did not hold a roadshow waving to the crowd.

“Had there not been permission, they would have told us to return and I am a law-abiding citizen. I would’ve followed that. Nothing of that sort of information was given to me. I was following as per their guidance and it was not a roadshow. There was no procession. It was just a crowd a few meters away from the theatre,” he said.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2'. Allu Arjun was later arrested and granted a four-week interim bail on the same day.