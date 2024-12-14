BREAKING NEWS
Allu Arjun walks out of Hyderabad jail after overnight stay: Watch video
Actor Allu Arjun has walked out of the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad where he spent the night after his arrest in connection with the stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere, which left one dead and another injured. The video showed Allu Arjun leaving the jail in the same clothes he wore upon his arrival, seated in the front seat of his car.
Allu Arjun was taken to Chanchalguda Central Jail after a court sent him to a 14-day remand. Later, he was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court on a personal bond of ₹50,000.