Allu Arjun, the Telugu actor, was released from Hyderabad jail a day after he was arrested. A Hyderabad local court had sent him to 14-day custody in connection with a woman's death during a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere show. However, Telangana High Court granted him interim bail in the case hours later.

On December 4, large crowd had gathered at the movie hall to catch a glimpse of the actor. The situation became chaotic as people in large numbers flocked to the movie hall, much beyond the capacity of the theatre. A 35-year-old woman, named Revathi, lost her life in the stampede due to asphyxiation. At the same time, her nine-year-old son, Sri Teja, had to be moved to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased's family filed a complaint at the Chikkadpally police station after which Hyderabad police filed an FIR against the actor, his security team and the theatre management. The charges levied included sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Netizens strongly reacted to Allu Arjun's arrest and the dramatic turn of events that ensued on that day. The day itself saw series of happenings unfolding. Pushpa 2 star ultimately was ultimately released on bail on Saturday morning after furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000. Tollywood iconic star's release from Chanchalguda Central prison was delayed due to administrative reasons.

On December 14, several renowned names from the industry visited the actor while many politicians reacted, including Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Social media was abuzz with memes, jokes and celebrations after this development, as one user stated, “In a single day, Allu Arjun got arrested….got hearing,…. got bail. Justice isn't slow, you are just poor.”

After Allu arjun walked out of jail on Saturday, a user wrote, “More promotions for pushpa.” A third user commented, “He deserves Bail, arrest is not required in this case.” A fourth user remarked, “Great news! Here's to hoping for a fair and just resolution in this case.” A fifth user remarked, “I truly admire your calm composure and your unwavering sense of responsibility during such a difficult time. Your timely response in supporting the affected family speaks volumes about your character.”