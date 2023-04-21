Alphabet to combine AI research units Google Brain, DeepMind

Alphabet to combine AI research units Google Brain, DeepMind1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Alphabet Inc is combining Google Brain and DeepMind, as it doubles down on artificial intelligence research in its race to compete with rival systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.
