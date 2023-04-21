Alphabet to combine AI research units Google Brain, DeepMind

Going forward, the Alphabet staff will work on "multimodal" AI, like OpenAI's latest model GPT-4, which can respond not only to text prompts but to image inputs as well to generate new content. Google has for decades dominated the search market, with a share of over 80 percent, but Wall Street fears that the Alphabet unit could fall behind Microsoft Corp in the fast-moving AI race. Technology from OpenAI, funded by Microsoft, powers the rival software maker's updated Bing search engine.