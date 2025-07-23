Al-Qaeda-linked terror module busted in Gujarat as anti-terrorist squad arrests 4 members

Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested four persons allegedly linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) – a banned terror outfit - in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. "Four persons linked to the proscribed terror outfit have been arrested," the anti-terror agency said in a statement. The ATS will provide further details about the operation later in the day.

Last year, the Delhi Police, in coordination with security forces from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, successfully dismantled a terror module allegedly inspired by al-Qaeda. The operation led to the arrest of 14 individuals who were reportedly planning a series of high-profile terrorist attacks.

According to a statement from the Delhi Police, “The module, as per the current state of operations, was being led by one Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country.”

Acting on critical intelligence inputs, the multi-state operation exposed the module’s structure and intentions in August last year. The suspects were reportedly trained in handling weapons and radical ideology at different undisclosed locations.

During the operation, six suspects were apprehended in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, where they were undergoing weapons training. Eight more individuals were taken into custody from various locations in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for further interrogation. Police also seized arms, ammunition, and extremist literature linked to the module's plans.