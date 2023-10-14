comScore
Al-Qaida ‘looks pure’ in front of Hamas: Joe Biden lashes out at militant group

Joe Biden mentioned Al-Qaida, saying the terrorist organisation ‘looked pure’ in front of the Hamas.

Joe Biden said he's directed his team to work with other governments to surge humanitarian relief to those impacted by the war. (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Joe Biden said he's directed his team to work with other governments to surge humanitarian relief to those impacted by the war. (Getty Images via AFP)

United States President Joe Biden lashed out at the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, which launched an unprecedented and multi-front attack on Israel during the early hours of October 7, saying the Palestinians are suffering as a result of the strikes. Since the incursion and Israel’s counteroffensive, at least 3,200 people have lost their lives both sides, unfolding a humanitarian crisis.

President Joe Biden emphasised on the the priority of his administration was to address the humanitarian crisis which has started to show in the Gaza Strip. Joe Biden was speaking at an event in Philadelphia to promote a USD 7 billion program to kickstart development and production of hydrogen fuel in the US.

During his address, Joe Biden paused and took note of the deteriorating situation for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as Israel continues to retaliate with missile strikes to root out the Hamas militants, accused of last weekend's attacks on the country.

Joe Biden said he's directed his team to work with the governments in Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab nations and the United Nations to surge humanitarian relief to those impacted by the war.

"We can't lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do Hamas," Biden said. "And they're suffering as a result as well." It was then Joe Biden mentioned Al-Qaida, saying the terrorist organisation “looked pure" in front of the Hamas.

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

BothThe IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization. Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday said 1300 people have lost their lives and over 3000 have been injured in the Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 04:40 PM IST
