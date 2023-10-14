Al-Qaida ‘looks pure’ in front of Hamas: Joe Biden lashes out at militant group
Joe Biden mentioned Al-Qaida, saying the terrorist organisation ‘looked pure’ in front of the Hamas.
United States President Joe Biden lashed out at the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, which launched an unprecedented and multi-front attack on Israel during the early hours of October 7, saying the Palestinians are suffering as a result of the strikes. Since the incursion and Israel’s counteroffensive, at least 3,200 people have lost their lives both sides, unfolding a humanitarian crisis.