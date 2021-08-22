NEW DELHI : ALTBalaji, the video streaming service owned by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is eyeing to release more than 32 original shows this year. The platform, with an active direct subscriber base of over 2.4 million, is looking at small towns for traction with content made at low budgets that can be accessed at reasonable price points. The ALT subscription is available for ₹100 for three months, ₹180 for six months and ₹300 for a year.

The slate for this year includes titles like Girgit, Class of 2021, 50G, Cold Mess, Power Show, Special Crime Unit, the second seasons of Code M, Cold Lassi and Chicken Masala, Apharan, Dhanbad, Paurushpur, Pavitra Rishta, Mentalhood and The Verdict and the third seasons of Pulp Fiction, Ragini MMS and Baarish.

“ALTBalaji focuses on youth programming for the new age audience, which forms 80% of the consumers on our platform. Since the pandemic, the digital ecosystem has been ever-evolving and unstoppable; competition across the industry is increasing, with everyone trying to capture audiences' attention," said Divya Dixit, senior vice-president, marketing and revenue at ALTBalaji. All OTT players would need five pivotal strategies to run a successful business in the game of in-house entertainment, Dixit pointed out. “It includes smooth streaming, going local as mobile devices become the essential source of content consumption, requirement to inspect experiential options (such as interactive shows or collaborations with brands that ensure the platform's offerings are promoted across media), tailored and convenient pricing for the end-user, and personalized content offerings as per the taste and preference of each individual," she said.

ALTBalaiji is seeing gains in terms of viewership from the hinterland too. While viewership in cities like Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Guwahati has increased by 189.84%, 106.50%, and 108.41%, respectively over the past year, Srinagar, Shimla, and Ranchi are looking at rise of 103.81%, 103.05%, and 192.01%, as compared to the service's viewership from the same cities in 2020

