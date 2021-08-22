ALTBalaji eyes 32 plus original shows in 2021

“ALTBalaji focuses on youth programming for the new age audience, which forms 80% of the consumers on our platform. Since the pandemic, the digital ecosystem has been ever-evolving and unstoppable; competition across the industry is increasing, with everyone trying to capture audiences' attention," said Divya Dixit, senior vice-president, marketing and revenue at ALTBalaji. All OTT players would need five pivotal strategies to run a successful business in the game of in-house entertainment, Dixit pointed out. “It includes smooth streaming, going local as mobile devices become the essential source of content consumption, requirement to inspect experiential options (such as interactive shows or collaborations with brands that ensure the platform's offerings are promoted across media), tailored and convenient pricing for the end-user, and personalized content offerings as per the taste and preference of each individual," she said.