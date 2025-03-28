Alvida Jumma 2025: Friday prayers today amid high security alert, ’Monitoring through CCTV cameras, drones’

The last Friday of Ramadan, known as Alvida Juma, is a celebrated occasion marking the approaching end of month long fasting that culminates into Eid ul-Fitr. Uttar Pradesh police has tightened security across the state in view of the auspicious Friday or Jumma prayers today.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Bharti noted that Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

“The entire city has been divided into sectors and zones in view of the Alvida prayers. QRT teams have been deployed in sensitive areas. PAC and RAF are also being stationed. Surveillance is being conducted using drones. Foot patrols are being carried out,” ANI quoted the official as saying.

Outlined the security measures, Joint Commissioner of Police Babloo Kumar said that monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras and drones. "Proper security and traffic arrangements have been made in Lucknow in view of Alvida Namaz….Proper traffic diversions have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic…. Monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras and drones," the police official said.

Emergency preparations for Alvida Jumma prayer From intensified foot patrolling in markets, crowded areas, and public places to deployment of bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs, UP police is prepared for emergency situation. Furthermore, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) has been deployed at strategic locations to handle emergencies while firefighting arrangements in commercial areas have also been made.

Section 163 of BNSS imposed ahead of for Alvida Jumma prayer Gautam Buddha Nagar authorities also issue guidelines ahead of Friday prayer. Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed which will be effective till March 31.

Moreover, sensitive areas have been identified for security deployment. A list of anti-social elements has been prepared while meetings with peace committee members and religious leaders were held ensure their cooperation. Besides this, senior officials conducted flag marches with adequate police and PAC forces and were asked to visit all venues and involve the available CAPF.

As many as 1000 police personnel and nine companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in Lucknow while 10 companies of the PAC and Rapid Response Force (RRF) are deployed in Sambhal.

High security in Sambhal for Alvida Jumma prayer In one of the sensitive areas of UP, Sambhal, special guidelines were issued for Friday namaz. Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi informed PTI that clear instructions have been issued to ensure that namaz is offered only at designated Eidgahs and mosques, and not on roads.