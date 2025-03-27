Alvida Jumma 2025: Top 70+ wishes, messages, quotes and images to share on Jamat-ul-Vida, to bid farewell to Ramadan

Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025: Alvida Jumma, one of the most auspicious days of Islamic calendar is also known as ‘Jamat-ul-Vida’ or ‘Friday of Farewell.' Jamat-ul means Friday while Vida means the end.

When is Alvida Jumma? Alvida Jumma, also known as Jamat-ul-Wida, being observed on March 28 this year. The last Friday of Ramadan is one of the most auspicious days of Islamic calendar and is celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm by Muslims across the world.

As the end of month long fasting nears, celebrations will culminate into the grand festival Eid. Eid is expected to be celebrated on March 31 across India, depending upon the sighting of the moon. All Fridays are considered auspicious for afternoon prayers, since ‘Alvida Jumma’, marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Advertisement

Alvida Jumma significance Alvida Jumma or Jamat-ul-Vida which is coined from the word Jamat-ul means Friday while Vida means the end. This occasion marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan and carries immense significance for Muslims across the world.

Let's have a look at specially curated Alvida Jumma 2025 wishes, messages and quotes here:

Alvida Jumma 2025 wishes As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, may Allah's guidance and blessings continue to illuminate your path. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025 !

! On this last Friday of Ramadan, may Allah's mercy and blessings be with you. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025!

As we say goodbye to Ramadan, let us carry its lessons of compassion, forgiveness, and generosity in our hearts. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025 !

! May Allah accept our fasting, prayers, and good deeds during Ramadan and grant us a blessed Alvida Jumma. Eid Mubarak in advance!

May this Alvida Jumma bring you and your family closer to Allah.

Wishing you a blessed and peaceful Alvida Jumma with your loved ones.

May Allah shower his blessings upon you and your family on this Alvida Jumma.

Advertisement

Read More

May the spirit of this Alvida Jumma fill your heart with peace and tranquility.

May Allah forgive your sins and accept your prayers on this Alvida Jumma.

May Allah bless you with happiness, health and prosperity on this blessed Friday.

May Allah accept all your prayers and forgive your sins on this blessed day.

May Allah grant you success in all your endeavors and bless you with good fortune.

May Allah protect you from all harm and keep you safe from evil on this blessed day.

May Allah guide you towards the right path and bless you with wisdom and knowledge.

May Allah bless you with a long and healthy life filled with joy and happiness.

May Allah bless you with a peaceful heart and a contented mind.

May Allah bless you with the strength to overcome all the challenges in your life.

May Allah grant you the courage to face all the difficulties in your life.

May Allah bless you with patience and perseverance to keep going in tough times.

May Allah bless you with the love of family and friends on this blessed day.

May Allah bless you with a heart full of gratitude for all the blessings in your life.

May Allah bless you with a kind and compassionate heart towards others.

May Allah bless you with a generous spirit to give to those in need.

May Allah bless you with the ability to forgive those who have wronged you.

May Allah bless you with a peaceful and harmonious life.

May Allah bless you with the ability to spread love and kindness wherever you go.

May Allah bless you with a strong faith and steadfastness in your beliefs.

May Allah bless you with the ability to trust in Allah and rely on Him for everything.

May Allah bless you with a heart full of hope and optimism for the future.

May Allah bless you with the ability to stay humble and grateful in times of success.

May Allah bless you with the courage to stand up for what is right and just.

May Allah bless you with the wisdom to make the right decisions in your life.

As the holy month comes to an end, may Allah’s grace remain with you forever. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025!

May this special Friday strengthen our faith and bring us closer to Allah. Jumat-ul-Wida Mubarak!

May Allah shower His blessings upon you and your family. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025! Advertisement

Wishing you a prosperous Alvida Jumma. May Allah forgive our sins and accept our prayers and fasting.

May Allah accept all your duas and forgive your sins on this Alvida Jumma.

May Allah bestow wisdom and knowledge upon us on this Alvida Jumma!

May Allah accept our fasting, prayers, and good deeds during Ramadan and grant us a blessed Alvida Jumma. Eid Mubarak in advance!

May the spirit of this Alvida Jumma fill your heart with peace and tranquility.

May Allah bless you with happiness, health and prosperity on this blessed Friday.

May Allah guide us towards the right path and bless you with wisdom and knowledge. Alvida Jumma 2025 images

Alvida Jumma 2025: May the spirit of this Alvida Jumma fill your heart with peace and tranquility. Advertisement

Alvida Jumma 2025: May Allah bless you with the wisdom to make the right decisions in your life.

Alvida Jumma 2025: May Allah shower His blessings upon you and your family on Alvida Jumma. Advertisement

Alvida Jumma 2025: May this Alvida Jumma strengthen the bond of love and unity among your family.

Alvida Jumma 2025: May Allah bless you with a heart full of hope and optimism for the future. Advertisement

Alvida Jumma 2025: May Allah bless you with the courage to stand up for what is right and just.

Alvida Jumma 2025: May Allah bless you with the wisdom to make the right decisions in your life. Advertisement

Alvida Jumma 2025: On this auspicious day, may Allah shower His blessings upon you and your family. Alvida Jumma Mubarak

Alvida Jumma 2025 messages On this auspicious day, may Allah shower His blessings upon you and your family. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025 !

! As we prepare to bid farewell to Ramadan, let us pray for peace, happiness, and prosperity for all. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025 !

! As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, may Allah's blessings fill your life with joy and prosperity. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025 !

! On this blessed day, may Allah grant you forgiveness, peace, and happiness. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025 !

! May this Alvida Jumma be a source of joy and happiness for you and your loved ones.

Wishing you a spiritually fulfilling Alvida Jumma with your family.

May Allah's grace and mercy be with you and your loved ones on this Alvida Jumma.

May your prayers and fasts in this Alvida Jumma be accepted by Allah.

Have a blessed Alvida Jumma with your family and loved ones.

May Allah bless your family with health, happiness, and prosperity on this Alvida Jumma.

May this Alvida Jumma strengthen the bond of love and unity among your family.

Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Alvida Jumma with your loved ones.

May Allah guide and protect your family in this Alvida Jumma and always.

May this Alvida Jumma bring you and your loved ones closer to each other.

May Allah bless your family with peace and harmony on this Alvida Jumma.

Wishing you and your family a spiritually enlightening Alvida Jumma.

May this Alvida Jumma be a source of blessings and forgiveness for your family.

May Allah's mercy and blessings be with you and your family on this Alvida Jumma.

Have a blessed Alvida Jumma with your family and loved ones, and may Allah accept your prayers.

May this Alvida Jumma bring you and your family closer to the teachings of Islam.

May Allah's love and guidance be with your family on this Alvida Jumma and always.

Wishing you and your family a peaceful and blessed Alvida Jumma.

May Allah grant your family success and happiness in this Alvida Jumma and beyond.

May your family be blessed with the strength to face all challenges on this Alvida Jumma. Alvida Jumma 2025 Quotes "O you who have believed, when the call is made for prayer on the day of Jumu'ah [Friday], then proceed to the remembrance of Allah." - Quran 62:9

"Whoever recites Surah Al-Kahf on Jumu'ah, Allah will create a light for him that will shine from one Friday to the next." - Hadith (Bukhari)

"The best day on which the sun has risen is Friday; on it Adam was created, on it he was made to enter paradise, and on it he was expelled from it." - Hadith (Muslim)

"Friday is the master of days, and the greatest of them before Allah. It is greater before Allah than the day of Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha." - Hadith (Ibn Majah)

"When Friday comes, the angels stand at the gate of the mosque and record who comes first. And when the Imam sits, the records are closed." - Hadith (Bukhari)

"He who leaves three Jumu'ahs without attending, Allah puts a seal over his heart." - Hadith (Tirmidhi)

"Friday is a day of acceptance of prayers. So, increase your supplications on it, for your supplications are presented to Allah." - Hadith (Tirmidhi)

"The one who offers the Friday prayer in congregation is like one who has offered a camel as sacrifice, and the one who offers the afternoon prayer in congregation is like one who has offered a cow as sacrifice." - Hadith (Tirmidhi)

"On Fridays, the angels stand at the gates of the mosques and they write down the names of those who come early for the prayer in the first row. And when the Imam sits down, the records are closed and they come to listen to the Khutbah." - Hadith (Muslim)

"The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: 'The best of your days is Friday; so increase your prayers upon me on this day for your prayers will be presented to me.' " - Hadith (Ibn Majah)

As we say goodbye to Ramadan, let us remember to continue the spirit of charity, kindness, and compassion. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025 !

! On this last Friday of Ramadan, may Allah's blessings be upon you and your family. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025 !

! As we bid farewell to Ramadan, may Allah's blessings be with you always. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025 !

! On this auspicious day, may Allah bless you with happiness, success, and prosperity. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025! Alvida Jumma rituals On the day of Alvida Jumma, worshippers visit mosques to offer namaz, recite the holy book of the Quran and seek blessings from Allah. Hence, the observance of Alvida Jumma is similar to any other day of Ramadan but holds special significance. Advertisement

Alvida Jumma 2025 GIFs

Advertisement

Advertisement