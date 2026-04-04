‘Am I an overseas player?’ - Virat Kohli shuts down London trolls after winning start in RCB's title defense in IPL 2026

Virat Kohli's shifting of base to London along with his family has been a topic of significant discussion on social media with critics pointing fingers at his residency. With the kind of personalities Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are, living a normal life in India is extremely difficult as fans and media would flock them every time they come out of their house.

Another aspect that played a huge part in Kohli and Anushka moving out was their kids as the star couple wanted to to raise their son and daughter away from the glitz and glamour. While it is believed that Anushka has taken a break from her career to raise the kids, Kohli often returns to India to play for India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

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Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli only plays in the 50-over format for India. The last time he was seen in national colours on home soil was back in January when the Men in Blue hosted New Zealand. With close to two month's break, Kohli is back with a bang for RCB, leading the defending champions with an unbeaten half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener in front of home fans.

The decision to stay away from constant spotlight hasn't impacted Kohli's performances. Rather, the long breaks have helped the former Indian captain to be mentally fresh and excited and give 120% on the field. The 37-year-old finally broke his silence on the “overseas” chatter, in a light-hearted exchange with RCB's popular persona Mr Nags.

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“There are a many things that people say on social media about you. People are saying RCB are playing five overseas players,” Mr Nags said. Kohli, took a pause, before breaking down in laughter, and humourously replied, “I don't know. Why are you asking me? Ask the overseas players. I am not an overseas player. Am I an overseas player?”

Virat Kohli recalls the night of June 3, 2025 Like the last season, RCB have been able to keep their core intact. Although they picked a few in the auction, but it's almost the same XI, that took the field during their maiden title-winning campaign in IPL 2025. It may have taken RCB to lift the trophy in the 18th season, but the triumph has brought a sense of relief among the players.

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In fact, RCB tasted success on their fourth attempt, having reached the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Kohli admitted that the the night of June 3, 2025, everything beame light, at least for him. “I had heard of this statement or this saying, four years, monkey off the back. That night I really felt what it means. Everything became light,” Kohli added.

In fact, Kohli is the only player in the history of IPL to play for a single franchise. The father of two, Kohli also dived deep into what success meant for him after years of perseverance and dedication. “Victory is the accumulation of hard work and all the sacrifices you’ve made.

Also Read | Virat Kohli becomes first batter to 4000 IPL runs in chases

"It all comes together as a form of assurance, a reward, to know that you haven’t wasted your time. A lot of people learn from losses, but a lot of people can get very disheartened as well. So when you win after a lot of hard work, it makes you feel a sense of justice to the work that you put in, and also gives you motivation to work harder," Kohli said.

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What's next for Virat Kohli & RCB? With a win in the pocket, Kohli and Co will travel to Chepauk to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday in IPL 2026. For the record, CSK have lost both their games so far in this season.

After being humiliated by Rajasthan Royals in their campaign opener, the five-time champions dished out a improved batting show against Punjab Kings. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side once again prevailed with five wickets and 10 balls in hand.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in