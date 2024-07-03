Amarnath Yatra: 10 pilgrims injured as bus brakes fail; some jump off moving vehicle | Watch Video

Indian Army and Police prevent tragedy on NH44 as a bus with Amarnath pilgrims saved from the gorge plunge

People jumped out of the moving bus in the screengrab taken from social media platform X.
People jumped out of the moving bus in the screengrab taken from social media platform X.(Twitter)

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully prevented a major tragedy on National Highway 44 when a vehicle travelling from Amarnath to Hoshiarpur, Punjab, lost control due to brake failure, news agency PTI reported.

The bus was transporting 40 pilgrims returning to Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Officials stated that the driver could not halt the vehicle upon reaching Nachlana near Banihal due to brake failure.

"Indian Army jawans and JK Police acted swiftly to slow down and eventually halt the bus, preventing it from careening into a gorge by placing stones under its tyres," the agency quoted the Ministry of Defence, Jammu,

Meanwhile, amidst panic, 40 passengers aboard sustained injuries while attempting to exit the vehicle. A video circulating on social media shows pilgrims jumping out of the moving bus during the incident.

 

Watch: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims jumping out of the moving bus 

Among the ten injured were six men, three women, and one child.

Army Quick Reaction Teams and ambulances responded immediately, providing medical assistance and first aid to all injured individuals at the local medical facility in Nachalana.

Amarnath Yatra 2024

The 52-day Amarnath Yatra formally began on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

The pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in south Kashmir starts from either the traditional 48-kilometer Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag or the shorter 14-kilometer, yet steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal.

Anantnag Police rescue Amarnath pilgrims

Anantnag Police assisted Amarnath pilgrims struggling with high altitudes on Monday. Police officers carried the ailing pilgrims and took charge of their luggage, ensuring they could continue their journey safely and comfortably.

Additionally, the police facilitated the medical evacuation of Mukhtar Ahmad Magray, a pony handler from Ainu Brai Aishmuqam, who fell unconscious at Sheshnag. After initial treatment at Base Hospital Sheshnag, he was airlifted to NTPHC Hospital Pahalgam for further care.

In separate news, a van carrying Amarnath pilgrims met with an accident near Chandanwari in Pahalgam on Sunday, injuring at least two people. The Border Security Force (BSF) quickly evacuated the wounded to a nearby hospital for treatment.

-With agency inputs

