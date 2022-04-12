After a gap of two-year following the outbreak of the covid pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is all set to resume this year. The online registration for the yatra began on Monday. The Amarnath Yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is how you can register:

Go to the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB)

Click on the "what's new" section

Select the register online option.

A new window will pop up.

Click on the link to register for the Amarnath Yatra.

Now, fill in all the required details and submit the registration for the Yatra.

Registration for Yatra has also started in 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country.

The pilgrims will be given RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags, which will allow the Shrine board to follow their movements.

Documents required for Amarnath Yatra registration

Filled-in prescribed Application Form

Prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued on or after the specified date by the Authorized Doctor/ Medical Institution.

Four passport-sized photographs (three for Yatra Permits and one for the Application form)

Age limit for Amarnath Yatra

Registering for the Yatra is not permitted for anyone under 13 years of age or above 75 years of age, or for any woman over six weeks pregnant.

When will Amarnath Yatra commence?

Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

Amarnath Yatra registration fee

Yatris who had registered last year have to give ₹20 extra for the fee, which was ₹100 last, while it's ₹120 now, said Yatender Kumar, Deputy General Manager of Punjab National Bank, Jammu, ANI reported

People from across the world take part in the Amarnath Yatra and they trek through the daunting mountains to Shri Amarnathji Shrine in South Kashmir every year in the summer months.