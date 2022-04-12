Amarnath Yatra 2022 online registration: How to register and other details here2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2022, 09:27 AM IST
- Amarnath Yatra 2022: The online registration for the yatra began on Monday
After a gap of two-year following the outbreak of the covid pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is all set to resume this year. The online registration for the yatra began on Monday. The Amarnath Yatra could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is how you can register:
Documents required for Amarnath Yatra registration
Age limit for Amarnath Yatra
Registering for the Yatra is not permitted for anyone under 13 years of age or above 75 years of age, or for any woman over six weeks pregnant.
When will Amarnath Yatra commence?
Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11.
Amarnath Yatra registration fee
Yatris who had registered last year have to give ₹20 extra for the fee, which was ₹100 last, while it's ₹120 now, said Yatender Kumar, Deputy General Manager of Punjab National Bank, Jammu, ANI reported
People from across the world take part in the Amarnath Yatra and they trek through the daunting mountains to Shri Amarnathji Shrine in South Kashmir every year in the summer months.