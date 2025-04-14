The annual spiritual journey to the sacred Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir—one of the most revered pilgrimages for Hindus—is now officially open for registration. Every year, thousands of devotees participate in this significant yatra, and preparations for the 2025 edition are now underway.

Pilgrims planning to undertake the Amarnath Yatra must register in advance. For the 2025 edition, the registration process began on April 14, while the yatra itself will take place from July 25 to August 19. As per the guidelines issued by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), devotees can register through both online and offline channels.

To ensure the safety and smooth management of the pilgrimage, the daily limit has been capped at approximately 15,000 yatris. With this restriction in place, early registration is highly recommended—not only to secure a spot but also to fulfill the necessary health and age-related requirements.



Amarnath Yatra 2025 Registration: Step-by-Step guide

For those choosing the online route, follow the below process:

- Visit the official SASB portal.

- On the homepage, navigate to the "Online Services" tab

- Select "Yatra Permit Registration"

- After reviewing the listed instructions and guidelines, click "I Agree" to continue

- Click "Register"

Applicants are required to enter personal details including their name, preferred yatra date, Aadhaar number, mobile number, and upload a passport-size photograph along with a scanned Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC). The mobile number will be verified via an OTP.

Once submitted, a payment link will be sent within two hours, and the registration fee—expected to be around ₹220—must be paid online. After a successful transaction, the Yatra Registration Permit can be downloaded from the portal.

How to Register for Amarnath Yatra 2025 Offline

For those who prefer to register in person, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up offline registration facilities. Centres like Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan, and Mahajan Hall are issuing token slips, usually three days prior to the selected yatra date.

Once pilgrims receive their token slip, they are required to visit Saraswati Dham the next day for a health check-up and formal registration. On the same day, they must also visit the RFID card centre in Jammu to collect their RFID card and finalize the registration process.

Whether registering online or offline, devotees are advised to complete all procedures well ahead of time and ensure they have all necessary documents.

Avoid Alcohol and Other Precautions for Amarnath Yatra Applicants

Applicants are advised to avoid the consumption of alcohol, caffeinated beverages, and smoking during the yatra.