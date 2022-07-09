At least 16 people died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst
Pilgrims, who were moved to safety at the lower base camps, narrated horrifying details of the flash flood
At least 16 people died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday, July 8. Following the flash flood, nearly 15,000 stranded pilgrims have been moved to the lower base camp of Panjtarni. Officials have said that about 40 people are still missing after the massive flash flood swept away hundreds.
Pilgrims, who were moved to safety at the lower base camps, narrated horrifying details of the flash flood triggered by the cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine.
Speaking to ANI, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi said it was like a stampede. "A stampede-like situation happened there, but Army supported a lot. Many pandals were washed away due to the water," he said.
"The floods triggered by the cloudburst carried a large number of stones with it," he said.
'SAW PEOPLE, BAGS SWEEPING AWAY'
Another pilgrim said that he could only see water everywhere after the cloudburst and people being swept away in the flash flood.
"When the cloudburst took place, we could not believe it. After a while, we only saw water and water. We were a group of seven to eight people, by Bholenath's grace, we all got saved. However, we all had a harrowing experience as we witnessed people and bags swept away with the water," he said.
As the rescue operations at the Amarnath cloudburst site continue, families of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims are taking to Twitter to seek help.
"Brothers I need help, my family is stuck at Amarnath yatra. They went up through helicopter but now due to yesterday's incident [cloudburst], there are a lot of chaos and helicopter facility is not available easily. They are now at Panchtarni camp. They need to come back to Neelgrath," Sangam Kapoor, whose mother and brother are at the base camp, told Livemint.
A Twitter user wrote: "My dad is in Amarnath plz any body from their can give the info my family is very tensed about plz if any of you is from here can tell me what is the situation their plz plz."
"My mom and elderly relatives are struck at a camp near the Amarnath cave. All helpline numbers are busy, any help and assistance would be appreciated.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday set up a helpline after a flash flood hit the holy cave shrine of Amarnath following a cloudburst.
NDRF: 011-23438252 011-23438253
Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240
Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149
The Indian Army has been carrying out rescue operations in cloudburst-affected area at the lower Amarnath cave site.
