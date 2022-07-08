Amarnath cloudburst: 5 people dead, rescue operations begin. What we know

The 43-day long Amarnath yatra commenced on June 30 from the twin tracks -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
An incident of cloudburst took place near Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir. Several tents have also been washed away by the strong current of water as can be seen in several videos shot by the people who were present near the site of the incident. The cloudburst hit the cave area at around 5.30 pm after heavy rains, they said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An incident of cloudburst took place near Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir. Several tents have also been washed away by the strong current of water as can be seen in several videos shot by the people who were present near the site of the incident. The cloudburst hit the cave area at around 5.30 pm after heavy rains, they said.
Police and other civil administration have launched a rescue operation as some langars were affected by the gushing waters, the officials said.
Police and other civil administration have launched a rescue operation as some langars were affected by the gushing waters, the officials said.
According to the officials, the cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas has already claimed five lives.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the officials, the cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas has already claimed five lives.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amarnath cloudburst: What we know
Some langars at the Amarnath shrine were affected by the cloudburst. Chopper is rushed to rescue the injured.
Amarnath cloudburst: What we know
Some langars at the Amarnath shrine were affected by the cloudburst. Chopper is rushed to rescue the injured.
“Some casualties feared, no clarity as of now. Rescue teams are on the job. ITBP teams are in the rescue operations along with other agencies," ITBP said.
“Some casualties feared, no clarity as of now. Rescue teams are on the job. ITBP teams are in the rescue operations along with other agencies," ITBP said.
Earlier, amid tight security, the eighth batch of over 5,700 pilgrims left from here on Thursday for the twin base camps of 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, amid tight security, the eighth batch of over 5,700 pilgrims left from here on Thursday for the twin base camps of 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.
" Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave, two deaths reported. Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. Situation under control," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
" Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave, two deaths reported. Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. Situation under control," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
A senior ITBP official said that water came from above and sides of the cave after it rained heavily at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A senior ITBP official said that water came from above and sides of the cave after it rained heavily at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Home minister Amit Shah said on the incident of cloudburst,"I have spoken with J&K LG Manoj Sinha pertaining to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Amarnath Cave. NDRF, SDRF, BSF & local admin are doing the rescue work. Our priority is to save the lives of people."
Union Home minister Amit Shah said on the incident of cloudburst,"I have spoken with J&K LG Manoj Sinha pertaining to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Amarnath Cave. NDRF, SDRF, BSF & local admin are doing the rescue work. Our priority is to save the lives of people."
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh confirms that he is "in constant touch with the UT administration. The SDRF and NDRF teams have promptly swung into action to provide all possible relief and assistance."
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh confirms that he is "in constant touch with the UT administration. The SDRF and NDRF teams have promptly swung into action to provide all possible relief and assistance."
The 43-day long yatra commenced on June 30 from the twin tracks -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The 43-day long yatra commenced on June 30 from the twin tracks -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
So far, over 89,000 pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, officials said.
So far, over 89,000 pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, officials said.