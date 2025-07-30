Amarnath Yatra suspended temporarily! Why was this pilgrimage halted, when will it resume, details here

The authorities decided to halt Amarnath Yatra temporarily on July 30 from both the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps following continuous heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

The pilgrimage scheduled to conclude on August 9 was temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said, "Shri Amarnathji Yatra suspended for a day from Pahalgam and Baltal."

Advertisement

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said, "Due to heavy, continuous rains since early morning on 30.07.2025, Yatra has not been released on the tracks from both the base camps, Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari."