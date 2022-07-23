Home / News / Amarnath Yatra temporarily halted due to bad weather
Amarnath Yatra temporarily halted due to bad weather
2 min read.01:55 PM ISTLivemint
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for only one-way traffic on Thursday night after several landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy downpour at various places in Ramban district caused its closure.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Amarnath Yatra has been halted for the third time in the month of July on Friday due to bad weather condition on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, said officials as quoted by news agency PTI. Earlier, it was halted from suspended from Jammu on July 10 and July 5.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Amarnath Yatra has been halted for the third time in the month of July on Friday due to bad weather condition on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, said officials as quoted by news agency PTI. Earlier, it was halted from suspended from Jammu on July 10 and July 5.
The officials informed that no new batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was allowed to proceed from Jammu to the base camps located at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.
The officials informed that no new batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was allowed to proceed from Jammu to the base camps located at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.
According to the officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for only one-way traffic on Thursday night after several landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy downpour at various places in Ramban district caused its closure. They stated that the authorities may resume the yatra from Jammu in the late afternoon if the landslides-affected highway become fully-operational.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for only one-way traffic on Thursday night after several landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy downpour at various places in Ramban district caused its closure. They stated that the authorities may resume the yatra from Jammu in the late afternoon if the landslides-affected highway become fully-operational.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As many as 35 people, mostly pilgrims, have died during the on-going yatra so far excluding 15 pilgrims, who died in the flashfloods at the cave shrine on July 1.
As many as 35 people, mostly pilgrims, have died during the on-going yatra so far excluding 15 pilgrims, who died in the flashfloods at the cave shrine on July 1.
The Amarnath Yatra 2022 commenced on June 30 from the twin base in the Anantnag and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir. So far, more than 2.30 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine. The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.
The Amarnath Yatra 2022 commenced on June 30 from the twin base in the Anantnag and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir. So far, more than 2.30 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine. The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.
Since June 29, a total of 69,535 pilgrims have left in 10 batches from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Since June 29, a total of 69,535 pilgrims have left in 10 batches from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Before the beginning of Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal to take a stock of facilities.
Before the beginning of Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal to take a stock of facilities.
The Jammu and Kashmir government had cancelled the annual Amarnath pilgrimage due to the prevailing covid-19 situation in 2020 and 2021 after a discussion with Amarnathji Shrine Board members.