Amazon apologies for sending Noise Watch instead of Apple Watch, refunds money

Amazon apologies for sending Noise Watch instead of Apple Watch, refunds money2 min read . 04:05 PM IST
- Amazon has finally confirmed the refund charged for Apple Watch and apologised for the same after a time span of nine days, as per Mehrotra.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale attracted a lot of buzz since it launched on 23 September. However, a large volume of orders has led to many consumers either getting low quality items or delayed shipments.
One such consumer, Arpit Mehrotra, had shared his ordeal after ordering an Apple Watch from Amazon's website during the discount season. He claimed, first his order was delayed and then he was instead sent a Noise smartwatch.
Replying to Mehrotra, Amazon has finally confirmed the refund charged for Apple Watch and apologised for the same after a time span of nine days, as per Mehrotra.
Amazon wrote in its email to Mehrotra, “We can confirm the advance refund which was issued on Tuesday 4 October 2022. The refund of the charged amount is sent to your original payment method and it may take 2-3 business days to process."
Further, the email mentioned that the return pick up has been arranged for the wrong item sent to Mehrotra.
Sharing about the incident on LinkedIn earlier this week, Mehrotra wrote that after receiving a wrong order he contacted Amazon’s customer support who asked him to wait for three days to know the results of their initial probe. However, even after nine days there is no update on his order.
In his last post, he wrote, “This is day 9 of my ordeal with Amazon.in. It has been 9 days now but their investigation and my harassment is still going on."
Speaking to LiveMint, Mehrotra said he had ordered an Apple SE Watch and paid around ₹23,000 after applying discounts. “The watch was originally priced at ₹28,000 and he got ₹4,500 SBI Credit card discount, so purchased the watch for around ₹23,000."
“When I received the product, it was a Noise dial kept inside apple packaging. When I got the product, I had immediately reported the delivery boy and he also reported to the Amazon staff. Secondly, as I did not get any call from them, so I called them up. I was told to mail the images and I did mail them. When I asked for the procedure, they told me to wait for three days and after and will inform the result of the investigation."
He further added, “I did call them as it was my money at stake."
“On 26th September, I was told of give 3-5 business days which is over now."
Mehrotra said he mailed them on 3rd October asking for an update, and they have again asked for three more days for the investigation.
