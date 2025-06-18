Amazon CEO warns of AI-led job cuts: ‘We will need fewer people’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has told employees that the company expects to reduce its corporate workforce over the next few years as it increasingly relies on artificial intelligence (AI). In a company-wide memo, Jassy explained that Amazon is making significant investments in generative AI, which is already transforming various parts of the business — from customer service to advertising.

Advertisement

“As we roll out more Generative AI and agents, it should change the way our work is done,” he wrote. “We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs. It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”

Jassy noted that Amazon currently has more than 1,000 generative AI tools and applications either under development or already in use. However, he said this is just the beginning, calling it “a small fraction of what we will ultimately build.”

Advertisement

The CEO added that the company plans to increase its focus on AI in the months ahead. “We’re going to lean in further in the coming months. We’re going to make it much easier to build AI agents, and then build (or partner) on several new agents across all of our business units,” he said.

He also highlighted the growing importance of AI agents, calling them a key force for change. “There will be billions of these agents, across every company and in every imaginable field,” Jassy said.

Encouraging employees to adapt, he urged them to stay curious and engage with the technology. “Be curious about AI, educate yourself, attend workshops and take trainings, use and experiment with AI whenever you can. Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company,” he wrote.