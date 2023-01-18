Amazon fined for worker safety violations in 3 US states

The fines amount to a slap on the wrist for an enterprise of Amazon’s size but still represent a ratcheting up of pressure on the company, which has pledged to reduce injury rates that are higher than its industry peers. In December, OSHA cited Amazon for 14 record-keeping violations during an ongoing probe of six facilities in Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois and New York. The unrecorded incidents included injuries to wrists, knees, backs and shoulders that resulted in employees missing work, OSHA said.