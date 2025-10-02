Amazon, Flipkart face scrutiny for making consumers pay extra for choosing cash
Summary
Amazon charges ₹7-10, while Flipkart and FirstCry charge ₹10 additionally for payments made after an order is delivered. This is in addition to platform fees, which also vary across online retailers.
The government will examine if cash-on-delivery charges imposed by online retailers are aimed at nudging consumers to pay upfront, and why refunds are delayed or blocked if prepaid orders are cancelled, said two people aware of the matter.
