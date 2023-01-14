Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers: Deals on Apple, Redmi, OnePlus, more

The e-commerce giant Amazon has announced its Republic Day sale for this year. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin from January 19, 2023 and conclude on January 22, 2023. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
The e-commerce giant Amazon has announced its Republic Day sale for this year. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin from January 19, 2023 and conclude on January 22, 2023. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, interested buyers can reap the benefits of great discounts from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and more. The e-tailer will provide discounts and cashbacks on electronics, accessories, gadgets, clothing among others. Interestingly, the e-commerce platform will provide up to 40 percent on smartphones, accessories, smartwatches, laptops and more.
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, interested buyers can reap the benefits of great discounts from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and more. The e-tailer will provide discounts and cashbacks on electronics, accessories, gadgets, clothing among others. Interestingly, the e-commerce platform will provide up to 40 percent on smartphones, accessories, smartwatches, laptops and more.
Amazon India has also announced a 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit card and opting EMI transactions for SBI card users. The e-tailer has also revealed that the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will include budget bazaar, blockbuster deals, pre-booking, 8PM deals and certain new launches. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
Amazon India has also announced a 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit card and opting EMI transactions for SBI card users. The e-tailer has also revealed that the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will include budget bazaar, blockbuster deals, pre-booking, 8PM deals and certain new launches. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
Here are some of the best deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:
Here are some of the best deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:
Apple
Interestingly, Apple iPhone 13 will be price at ₹57,900 during the Amazon sale.
Apple
Interestingly, Apple iPhone 13 will be price at ₹57,900 during the Amazon sale.
OnePlus
The OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available to purchase on e-tailer at a starting price of ₹29,999 and ₹55,999 respectively. This includes an instant bank discount on SBI credit cards. Customers can also purchase OnePlus 10T 5G at a starting price of ₹44,999. This includes a cashback of ₹5,000 with additional exchange offer value discount up to ₹5,000 on select devices.
OnePlus
The OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available to purchase on e-tailer at a starting price of ₹29,999 and ₹55,999 respectively. This includes an instant bank discount on SBI credit cards. Customers can also purchase OnePlus 10T 5G at a starting price of ₹44,999. This includes a cashback of ₹5,000 with additional exchange offer value discount up to ₹5,000 on select devices.
Redmi
The Redmi Note 12 5G will be available at a price of ₹15,499; Redmi A1 can be purchased at ₹5,399; Redmi 11 Prime 5G at ₹11,999; Redmi 10A at ₹7,299; Redmi K50i 5G at ₹22,999 and Xiaomi 12 Pro at ₹54,999.
Redmi
The Redmi Note 12 5G will be available at a price of ₹15,499; Redmi A1 can be purchased at ₹5,399; Redmi 11 Prime 5G at ₹11,999; Redmi 10A at ₹7,299; Redmi K50i 5G at ₹22,999 and Xiaomi 12 Pro at ₹54,999.
iQoo
Interested buyers can get iQoo 11 5G at a starting price of ₹54,999; iQoo Z6 Lite 5G at ₹11,249; iQoo Neo 6 5G at ₹24,999 including the bank offers; iQoo Z6 44W at ₹12,749; iQoo 9 SE at a starting price of ₹25,990 and more.
iQoo
Interested buyers can get iQoo 11 5G at a starting price of ₹54,999; iQoo Z6 Lite 5G at ₹11,249; iQoo Neo 6 5G at ₹24,999 including the bank offers; iQoo Z6 44W at ₹12,749; iQoo 9 SE at a starting price of ₹25,990 and more.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.