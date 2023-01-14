Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers: Deals on Apple, Redmi, OnePlus, more

OnePlus

The OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available to purchase on e-tailer at a starting price of ₹29,999 and ₹55,999 respectively. This includes an instant bank discount on SBI credit cards. Customers can also purchase OnePlus 10T 5G at a starting price of ₹44,999. This includes a cashback of ₹5,000 with additional exchange offer value discount up to ₹5,000 on select devices.