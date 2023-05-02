Home / News / Amazon Great Summer sale starts May 4, Apple iPhone 14 offer price revealed
Amazon Great Summer sale will start on May 4. In the sale, Amazon users will be able to get deals on various products ranging from fashion to electronic appliances and smartphones. If you are planning to buy the iPhone 14, then we will advise you to wait till the sale begins. 

As per Amazon page, the handset will be available for purchase at price as low as 32,293 in the sale. The offer price will be effective after bank offers, exchange discounts and Amazon Pay rewards collectively.

In Amazon Great Summer sale, Apple iPhone 14 will be available at a discounted price of 66,999. To recall, the smartphone was launched in September 2022 with a price tag of 79,990 (onwards).

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card customers will get a cashback of 2,331. For ICICI and Kotak Bank card holders, the discount will be 375. Further, Amazon will offer a maximum exchange offer of 20,000 for iPhone 14. 

In addition, there will be Amazon Pay rewards of 6,000 for Apple iPhone 14 buyers. Users can also opt for easy buying options including standard and no-cost EMI.

Apple iPhone 14 smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

It is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. Apple recently introduced the Yellow colour variant of iPhone 14. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These include Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour variants.

