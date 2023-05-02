Amazon Great Summer sale starts May 4, Apple iPhone 14 offer price revealed1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:44 PM IST
In Amazon Great Summer sale, Apple iPhone 14 will be available at a discounted price of ₹66,999.
Amazon Great Summer sale will start on May 4. In the sale, Amazon users will be able to get deals on various products ranging from fashion to electronic appliances and smartphones. If you are planning to buy the iPhone 14, then we will advise you to wait till the sale begins.
