Amazon joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Amazon Web Services unit on Thursday announced two of its own large-language models, one designed to generate text, and another that could help power web search personalization
Amazon.com Inc. is joining Microsoft Corp. and Google in the generative artificial intelligence race, announcing technology aimed at its cloud customers as well as a marketplace for AI tools from other companies.
