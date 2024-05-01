Amazon Reports Strong Cloud Unit Sales on Rising AI Demand
Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit posted the strongest sales growth in a year, a sign that the retailer’s most profitable unit is recovering from a slump as businesses resume spending on technology projects, including artificial intelligence services.
