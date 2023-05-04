Amazon Great Summer sale is now live. The five-day long sale offers discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, electronic and home appliances like TVs, ACs, refrigerator and more. If you are planning to buy smart TV, then here are some offers available in the Amazon sale.

Samsung (55 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is selling at 38% off and can be purchased at ₹42,990. The smart TV offers a refresh rate of 60Hz and boasts of 3 HDMI ports, and a USB port to connect hard drives or other USB devices. It is equipped with 20watt output and comes with Dolby Digital Plus.

OnePlus (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV is up for grabs at ₹40,999 on Amazon right now. The smart TV has a 4K Ultra HD screen with 60 Hertz refresh rate and 178 Degree wide viewing angle. For audio, the TV comes with 30 watts speakers co-tuned with Dynaudio and Dolby Audio.

In the ongoing sale, Kodak (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available with 41% off at a discounted price of ₹29,999. The smart TV boasts of a 30 watt audio output with Digital Dolby Plus Audio and DTS Tru Surround. It comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

ALT (65 inches) Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV is selling with a discount of 57% in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smart TV can be purchased at ₹38,999 on Amazon right now. It has a 65-inch UHD screen with D LED and 178 Degree wide viewing angle. The device comes with 24 watts powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Redmi (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹36,999 after 33% off. The smart TV has a 4K Ultra HD screen with 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and 178 Degree Viewing angle.

Acer (55 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is selling at 37% off on Amazon and can be purchased at ₹29,999. The smart TV boasts of 30 watts speaker with high fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio. It has five sound modes - Movie, Music, Standard, News and Sports.